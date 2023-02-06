This blog post and the accompanying solution tutorial show how you can use a hybrid cloud to place resources where they are most desirable. You can combine secure IBM Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) components with your existing environment to create a platform for cloud and on-premises. Use your existing firewall-router technology in the cloud to meet your compliance needs, and optimize for your business—not your cloud provider.

Get started with Part 1 and Part 2 of our new solution tutorial, “Centralize communication through a VPC transit hub and spoke architecture.”

