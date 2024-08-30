Amazing Ways That RPA Can be Used in Healthcare

Healthcare organizations operate in real-time, without any slack. Cumbersome, error-prone tasks slow down processes and affect everything from cost structures to compliance to the patient experience. RPA software creates efficiencies by automating tasks that improve the accuracy of data and reporting and enable decisions to be made more quickly. This translates to cost savings and ultimately means that resources can be utilized where they are needed most.

RPA automates tasks that use structured data and logic, and it often relies on a business rules engine to automate decisions based on predefined rules and conditions. It is possible for RPA to manage unstructured data sets as well, but only if a bot first extracts the data and then uses capabilities like natural language processing (NLP) and optical character recognition (OCR) to create structured data.

An RPA solution, when used in conjunction with artificial intelligence (AI), creates intelligent automation (IA) (or cognitive automation), which aims to closely mimic human talent and actions, often through the use of bots.