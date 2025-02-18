Guide to implementing OKRs: A step-by-step plan for success

Establishing regular check-ins and progress reviews, such as monthly retrospectives (whether it’s at the team level, company level or both), is essential to ensuring that the entire company is on track for OKR success. These OKR reviews provide an opportunity to discuss progress, success stories and challenges and brainstorm potential solutions.



Regular progress reviews (many organizations follow a quarterly OKR cycle) help keep teams aligned with the OKRs and give them a sense of ownership and accountability in achieving them. They provide an opportunity for teams to examine their OKR planning and goal-setting framework, propose and roll out changes for the future iterations and adjust OKR tracking. These reviews also enable organizations to make timely adjustments that help make sure goals are met.