Focus on value: In LPM, the overall focus of business processes is delivering value to customers, rather than meeting a deadline, as is more common in traditional project portfolio management. LPM asks an organization to define what “value” means to the entire enterprise so that projects can deliver exactly what customers and stakeholders need.

Deliver incrementally: In accordance with other Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) competencies, LPM uses incremental delivery, breaking projects down into small pieces, which can be completed and delivered more quickly than entire projects in traditional portfolio management. These shorter funding and development cycles reduce risk, allow for more regular implementation of customer feedback and make teams (and projects) more flexible.

Decentralize decision-making: Enabling teams to be more autonomous in how they meet business goals promotes productivity and creative problem solving. It also helps eliminate bottlenecks and shorten backlogs.

Become more agile: Working on short sprints and the promotion of individual and team autonomy make teams more agile and better able to continually reevaluate and reprioritize portfolio goals, strategy and backlog.

Use objective outcomes: Lean principles emphasize achieving the desired results (value delivery and improving value streams) rather than just meeting metrics. This approach enables teams to identify more useful key performance indicators (KPIs) and better align strategic goals with outcomes that maximize customer value.

Reevaluate and improve: In traditional portfolio management, roadmaps and business goals can move out of alignment with market needs over time. LPM emphasizes regularly recalibrating goals with input from customers and stakeholders. These feedback loops create guardrails for funding policies and processes to better meet strategic objectives.