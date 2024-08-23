Under FSMA rule 204(d), organizations that manufacture, process, pack and hold any items on the FTL must gather and maintain key data elements (KDEs) about critical tracking events (CTEs) in what the FDA defines as the “farm-to-table continuum.” These CTEs include:

Harvesting : The removal process of raw agricultural commodities (RACs) on a farm or similar facility where they are grown, raised or prepared.





First land-based receiver : A designation assigned to the first individual or entity that takes possession of a food item for food obtained directly from a fishing vessel.





Cooling : Any active process for reducing the temperature of RACs, including vacuum cooling or the use of ice (for non-seafood food products), hydrocooling or traditional air conditioning.





Initial packing : For food not obtained from a fishing vessel, the first-time packing of a RAC.





Shipping : A supply milestone representing the movement of food "from one location to another location." This CTE does include intracompany shipments but not direct-to-consumer sales or donations.





Receiving : A supply chain milestone that signifies a food item's arrival at another physical location after it has been shipped. This CTE does include intracompany shipments but not direct-to-consumer sales or donations.





: A supply chain milestone that signifies a food item’s arrival at another physical location after it has been shipped. This CTE does include intracompany shipments but not direct-to-consumer sales or donations. Transformation: The manufacturing, processing, commingling, repacking or relabeling of a finished food item that’s on the FTL.

All FTL food must be assigned a unique alphanumeric identifier or descriptor, called a traceability lot code (TLC), when it is initially packed as RAC, received directly from a shipping vessel or transformed into a regulated food. FTL foods received from enterprises that are exempt from the FDA’s FSMA rules must also be assigned a TLC by nonrestaurant recipients.

For a typical 15-store grocery chain that receives an average of three shipments per week, the National Grocers Association estimates that each CTE might require 117,000 data points per year.

The FDA’s Food Traceability Final Rule also requires farms and restaurants to establish a traceability plan. For farms and food establishments, the minimum traceability information requirements include:

A description of how records are maintained



A description of how FTL foods are identified



A description of how TLCs are assigned



A designated point of contact



A farm map of where FTL foods are grown



All updates to the traceability going back two years

In addition, organizations are required under FSMA Section 204(d) to maintain original paper, electronic or true copies of traceability plans and other related documentation.

Farms and food establishments produce these records within 24 hours of an FDA request. Similarly, in the event of “an outbreak, recall or other threat to public health,” organizations must produce an electronic sortable spreadsheet that contains “relevant traceability information” within 24 hours of a request.

On its website, the FDA provides comprehensive guidance detailing how organizations can meet food traceability rules and other record-keeping requirements under FSMA rule 204(d). The agency also offers a downloadable electronic sortable spreadsheet that can help organizations develop compliant traceability systems.