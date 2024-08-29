Driving government innovation with better customer satisfaction

If you’re searching for inspiration on how to tackle an upcoming transformation initiative, skip the Fortune 100 and look somewhere more unexpected: the U.S. federal government. Federal agencies and departments have excelled at all sorts of staggeringly ambitious tasks for decades across national security, administrative operations and citizen services. They also need to support millions of employees. A 2020 Brookings Institution estimate suggests the federal government has a workforce comprising over 9 million full-time, contract and grant employees and military personnel. By comparison, Walmart, the U.S.’s largest private employer, has around 2 million employees. The need to operate at scale, on budget and for millions of citizen customers is the federal government’s baseline. It’s a lot of pressure — but it’s why the government’s renewed commitment to innovation is inspiring.

Today, federal agencies are dealing with the same challenges as private enterprises: an exploding demand for immediate service, a burgeoning skills shortage, ongoing cyberattacks and legacy infrastructure. The result: They’re embracing accelerated transformation like never before. “In the last five years, I’ve enjoyed seeing how the government has changed dramatically, from doing the status quo to driving the leading edge,” says Brian Boardman, IBM Consulting Federal Salesforce Practice leader.

Over his three-decade career, Boardman has worked with commercial and government entities to achieve their digital transformation goals. As he dedicates more time to federal agencies, he’s noticing a concerted effort by them to improve how they operate, with a clear motivating factor: increase customer satisfaction.

Government agencies are looking to transform themselves — not only in their applications, but in a lot of their business processes,” Boardman says. “The biggest focus I see is around usability. The federal government is actually requiring agencies to report on customer satisfaction on an annual basis. And it’s all driven by the constituents.” As federal agencies accelerate their own transformation journeys, here are four practices other governments (and commercial organizations) can adopt.