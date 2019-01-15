5 keys to cloud migration in the financial services industry

After migrating applications to the cloud, an organization must have a way to manage its new ecosystem, unify it from support and cost perspectives, and control risk and security. A comprehensive solution that encompasses the full lifecycle of cloud adoption, from strategy to implementation, and provides a vertically integrated solution view for applications, infrastructure and operations is necessary. Recognizing the need for dedicated cloud services, Lloyds Banking Group signed a 10-year deal with IBM. Under the agreement, IBM will provide dedicated cloud offerings hosted securely in both Lloyds and IBM data centers in the UK and will manage the application migration services to the new cloud.

The IBM cloud solution delivery methodology is built on an end-to-end analytics platform on which lessons learned have been converted into patterns, rules and other custom analytics. The solution provides a systematic approach to cloud migration in all its phases, from data gathering to migration execution and even post-migration activities.

