I need to ensure that my organization workloads comply with regulation and security best practices by setting guardrails around what application teams can do, by continuously monitoring the security and compliance posture and identifying violations, and by collecting evidence for audits without disrupting agile development processes or application availability. – IBM Financial Services client Being able to deploy a proof of concept with a code repository in a couple of steps is pretty cool. It’s not something that I’ve seen many of the clouds trying to do. It’s nice because it can take months to get proof of concepts up and running in some cases, so doing it that quickly is pretty awesome. – Solution architect at consulting company