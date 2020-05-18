

Perhaps the most widely referenced use case for blockchain is track and trace, the benefits of which have been expounded upon countlessly. Still, how often are these benefits applied to industries outside of banking and manufacturing? Blockchain as a service continues to prove itself across industries, having graduated from successful pilots such as those in responsible sourcing and intelligent tracking in the food supply chain. Yet not all industries suffering costly preventable losses have caught on.

Though the luxury retail business is rarely considered a tech-savvy sector, the changing landscape of consumer demand is forcing luxury giants to reconsider this historic aversion to technology investments. Dedicating funds to blockchain exploration would serve as a proactive response to existing counterfeit problems, currently costing this industry approximately USD 3 trillion annually.

This loss not only hurts bottom lines which luxury retailers might handle better than most, but also impacts long-term brand perception and consumer trust as well, which are paramount for these retailers.