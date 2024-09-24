AI and the future of agriculture

Almost half the world’s population lives in households that rely on agrifood systems as their main source of employment, according to the United Nations. And with the world’s population projected to go from 7.3 billion to 9.7 billion by 2050, water scarcity and crop failures due to climate change could lead to catastrophic global food shortages.

To keep up with the growing population, the world will need to boost agricultural production by 60% over the next 25 years—and even then we may still have 300 million going hungry. At the same time, row crop yields are expected to drop by 11% because of more severe weather and more pests. Right now, it takes about USD 136 million in the US and around 12 years to develop a new crop trait.

The world’s heating up, there’s less fresh water, and the successful crops of yesteryear won’t be dependable for much longer. Can AI help mitigate the impending agricultural crisis we’ll be facing over the next few decades?

Dr. Abhisesh Silwal, a systems scientist at Carnegie Mellon University whose research focuses on AI and robotics in agriculture, thinks so. “AI could lead to more accurate and timely predictions, especially for spotting diseases early,” he explains, “and it could help cut down on carbon footprints and environmental impact by improving how we use energy and resources.”

Here are a few agritech businesses and nonprofits working to beat the clock on climate change.