How AI is making electric vehicles safer and more efficient

Over 250,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold every week last year globally, according to a recent survey from the International Energy Agency. The survey also found that consumer adoption is at a tipping point, with industry executives expecting EVs to account for 40% of car sales by 2030, largely due to EVs becoming cheaper.

The battery is the single biggest contributor to the cost of EVs—and a hotspot for concerns around safety and performance.

But new research from the University of Arizona shows that machine learning could help prevent EV batteries from exploding. Automakers can also use advanced algorithms to determine the specific chemistry, size and shape that leads to the best performance and more sustainable cars.

“Developing and perfecting these hypothetical batteries could unlock a billion-dollar opportunity,” said Benjamin Boeser, an innovation director at Mercedes-Benz, an IBM partner.

While it’s early days, AI is expected to increase the perceived value of EVs by more than 20%, according to a recent field survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value.