National Public Data, owned by Jerico Pictures, Inc., collects data as a Florida-based background check business. The consumers included in National Public Data’s databases did not consent to giving their data to the company.

According to the lawsuit filed by Christopher Hofmann, a cyber criminal group called USDoD has posted a database containing the private data of 2.9 billion U.S. citizens, including full names, social security numbers and addresses on the dark web. The data also included information about the individuals’ relatives. One of the unique aspects of the data was the longevity — the addresses spanned decades of residence, and some relatives have been deceased for as long as two decades.

The hacker group put a purchase price on the database of USD 3.5 million. VX-Underground, an educational website focused on cybersecurity, confirmed that the information in the 277.1GB database was real and accurate after being informed by the group of its intention to leak the database. Because National Public Data is not bound by the CIRCIA requirements for critical infrastructure, the company was not required to report the breach within 72 hours.

“This unencrypted, unredacted PII was compromised, published and then sold on the Dark Web, due to the Defendant’s negligent and/or careless acts and omissions and their utter failure to protect customers’ sensitive data. Hackers targeted and obtained Plaintiff’s and Class Members’ PII because of its value in exploiting and stealing the identities of Plaintiff and Class Members. The present and continuing risk to victims of the data breach will remain for their respective lifetimes,” stated the lawsuit.