Can memory-safe programming languages kill 70% of security bugs?

Memory bugs happen when a programmer writes code that causes an issue related to memory access. Common bugs happen with buffer overflows and dangling pointers. By using a memory-safe programming language such as Rust, Go, Java, Swift and Python, developers cannot create code that causes a memory bug because the language includes specific properties such as memory or type safety. When developers write code in non-memory safe languages such as C and C++, they can inadvertently write code that can cause memory access errors. Instead of catching the errors during compile time and runtime, as with memory-safe languages, the bugs make it into the final version and cause security issues.

While cybersecurity often focuses on reacting to threats, reducing risk starts by creating practices that reduce code errors that can create security issues. Google reported that 70% of severe security bugs are actually memory safety issues. Widely used programming languages such as C and C++ are often the culprit for many of the issues, especially due to pointer errors.

Using a memory-safe language significantly reduces or totally eliminates memory-safe vulnerabilities. This, in turn, reduces the cybersecurity risk of the final code. In addition to improved security, memory-safe languages also reduce crashes and allow developers to increase productivity because they do not need to focus on memory management issues.