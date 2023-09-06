Machine learning operations can revolutionize cybersecurity

Machine learning operations (MLOps) refers to the practices and tools employed to streamline the deployment, management and monitoring of machine learning models in production environments.

While MLOps is commonly associated with data science and machine learning workflows, its integration with cybersecurity brings new capabilities to detect and respond to threats in real-time. It involves streamlining the deployment and management of machine learning models, enabling organizations to gain insight from vast amounts of data and improve their overall security posture.