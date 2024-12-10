How AI can help the recruitment process—without hurting it

As the usage of AI-driven recruitment tools grows, state and city legislatures are beginning to take notice. New York City now requires companies to disclose the performance of AI hiring systems and conduct bias audits. In California, a new law protects against discrimination based on intersectional identities (although it doesn’t specify AI). And the US Department of Labor has created a framework to help employers promote inclusive hiring as the use of these tools grows.

Kyra Wilson, a doctoral student at the University of Washington’s Information School, is interested in investigating how AI hiring tools might discriminate across various occupations and social groups. Recently, she led a study that involved looking at 554 resumes and 571 job descriptions, with names altered to represent different genders and races. "We wanted to see whether these tools could unfairly disadvantage certain candidates," Wilson says.

The researchers tested three open-source LLMs from Salesforce, Contextual AI and Mistral AI. What they found was striking: despite controlling for qualifications like experience and education, the models still disproportionately favored candidates with white-associated names 85% of the time, and those with female-associated names only 11% of the time. And they found that the models didn’t just replicate existing societal biases—they also introduced new patterns.

“The models we used were not fine-tuned on any domain-specific datasets, so we observed that overall societal biases favoring white and male people also started occurring in positions which are not typically associated with these groups,” Wilson says. “Using these models at scale then could have the potential to change societal patterns of employment in negative ways.”

Biases linked to intersectionality (in this case, overlaps between race and gender) also surfaced in the results, particularly for Black men, who were disadvantaged in up to 100% of cases. “Intersectionality was an important part of our investigation because it's a better representation of how people are discriminated against in real life,” Wilson said. “People don't perceive characteristics like gender and race in isolation, and so studying them in isolation doesn't necessarily provide a full picture of the true societal impacts of these systems.”

While Wilson’s research only investigated identities that were signaled by names, she noted that in the real world, people might signal their identities through awards they've received, places they've lived and even the words that they use in their resumes. All of these factors could play a role in how AI evaluates them, and because a lot of them are also relevant to distinguishing strong candidates, they can't easily be removed during review (the way names can be) without getting rid of important information.

“Learning more about how these factors can signal intersecting identities and whether that plays a role in AI evaluation is an important next step for researchers and model developers,” Wilson says.