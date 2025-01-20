California fires drive race for AI detection tools

Identifying high-risk fire zones is just the first step. As fires become potentially more frequent and intense, researchers are racing to develop AI systems to predict where fires might start and how they will spread.

University of Southern California researchers have developed an AI model known as a conditional Wasserstein Generative Adversarial Network (cWGAN), initially trained on simulated data under ideal conditions. The system was then tested on California wildfires between 2020 and 2022, analyzing patterns influenced by weather, fuel and terrain.

The research comes as agencies are already deploying AI in the field. Austin Energy has deployed an AI-powered network of cameras across central Texas that automatically scans for signs of wildfire, aiming to spot blazes before they spread. The system uses 13 high-definition cameras that continuously monitor a 437-square-mile area, alerting firefighters with location data and live images when smoke is detected.

Other companies are racing to develop similar detection systems with extended capabilities. Brad Listerman, Founder & CEO of Los Angeles-based PriviNet, is developing AI-powered sensor networks that could run on battery power for a year or longer with solar power. His company is finalizing prototypes and gearing up to launch its debut product.

"Unless you're going to have the bandwidth of wifi or 5G spreading throughout, you need to have low-powered sensors on the ground," Listerman says. His system would incorporate multiple detection methods to identify fire risks, including infrared sensors, heat detection devices and an array of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors that would alert users to suspicious activity. Cameras would then provide visual verification of the situation through photographs.

The technology relies on LoRaWAN, a free network that can work over distances up to 10 kilometers. "The really important thing is, how do you keep low-power devices on there, and then how do you get that information out?" Listerman says.

The challenge of collecting and analyzing environmental data is one that major tech companies are also tackling. IBM and NASA have developed a geospatial foundation model, available on Hugging Face, that can help scientists estimate the extent of past wildfires. The model is part of a broader collaboration to make climate and weather applications more accessible, with future developments aimed at identifying conditions that could lead to wildfires.