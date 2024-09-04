3,000 “ghost accounts” on GitHub spreading malware

Check Point Research recently exposed a new distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) network, referred to as the Stargazers Ghost Network, that has been spreading malware on GitHub for at least a year. Because the accounts perform typical activities as well, users did not realize that the accounts were performing malicious activities.

By targeting users who wanted to increase their followers on YouTube, Twitch and Instagram, the ghost accounts distributed malicious links through Discord channels to the GitHub repositories. Because the malicious links go to content that is starred and verified, other users assume that the repositories are legitimate. However, the high number of stars is what tipped off Check Point researchers that the accounts were suspicious.

“In a short period of monitoring, we discovered more than 2,200 malicious repositories where ‘ghost’ activities were occurring. During a campaign that took place around January 2024, the network distributed Atlantida stealer, a new malware family that steals user credentials and cryptocurrency wallets along with other personally identifiable information (PII). This campaign was highly effective, as in less than four days, more than 1,300 victims were infected with Atlantida stealer,” wrote Antonis Terefos in the Check Point Research report.

By using three GitHub accounts working together, Stargazers Ghost Network manages to avoid detection by GitHub. The attack begins when a threat actor attaches a README.md file containing a phishing download link to an external repository’s release. One account serves the phishing repository template, while another account provides the phishing image template. The third account then serves the malware as a password-protected archive in a release, which is sometimes where the attack is detected, and then the third account is banned by GitHub. If that happens, then the threat actor starts the attack again with a new link in the first account.