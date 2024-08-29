The enterprise data warehouse of the future

Though the enterprise data warehouse (EDW) has traditionally been the repository for historical data such as sales and financials, it is quickly evolving to meet the demands of new technologies.

These include artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and social, which continue to drive greater data volume, velocity and variety. In addition, there is a growing need to drive near-real-time decision-making to advance predictive analytics, machine learning and data science.

Another way EDWs are meeting these needs is through disaster recovery solutions previously used to protect data from planned and unplanned outages and maintain regulatory compliance. These are being augmented with data replication, which helps meet analytical demands with continuous availability of data.