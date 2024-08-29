The enterprise data warehouse of the future

Though the enterprise data warehouse (EDW) has traditionally been the repository for historical data such as sales and financials, it is quickly evolving to meet the demands of new technologies.
These include artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and social, which continue to drive greater data volume, velocity and variety. In addition, there is a growing need to drive near-real-time decision-making to advance predictive analytics, machine learning and data science.
Another way EDWs are meeting these needs is through disaster recovery solutions previously used to protect data from planned and unplanned outages and maintain regulatory compliance. These are being augmented with data replication, which helps meet analytical demands with continuous availability of data.
For most organizations, online transaction processing (OLTP), characterized by the high volume/concurrency and the low latency of shipping, billing, and customer relationship management (CRM), will not slow down.
What is changing is the need for online analytic processing (OLAP) that provides powerful technology for data discovery, facilitating business intelligence (BI), complex analytic calculations and predictive analytics. One of the main benefits of OLAP is the consistency of information and calculations it uses to drive data from machine learning to improve product quality, customer interactions and process improvements. Most organizations will eventually require support both OLTP and OLAP.
For that reason, many are turning to hybrid transaction/analytic processing (HTAP) 1, a term coined by Gartner to describe an emerging application architecture that breaks the wall between OLTP and OLAP. This new architecture enables more informed and near-real-time decisions by incorporating the two in a single database.
Moreover, HTAP architectures go beyond the passive data copies used for OLTP failovers by enabling continuous availability. In this way, HTAP can satisfy not only disaster recovery, but high availability and workload balancing to support active applications as well.
IBM sees the value in an HTAP architecture with continuous availability and is using it in the EDW to help clients in industries including finance, healthcare and retail adopt leaner business processes, accelerate analytic insights and curtail disruptions to operations. Businesses could also see benefits from data replication and continuous availability such as the ability to:
IBM Data Replication for Continuous Availability is embedded in the IBM Integrated Analytics System (IAS) and available for both current and new users. It supports active-RW standby and both row and columnar based tables (such as data loads).
The world-class Q Replication technology also provides new streaming replication with low latency. This software-based replication supports active and stand-by replicas for workload balancing, shifting workloads during planned outages while also dramatically reducing the time to recovery for unplanned outages.
