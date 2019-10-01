Solve Complex Problems Quickly: High-Performance Computing on Cloud

High-performance computing (HPC) in the cloud presents opportunities across industries. You can basically build your personalized end-to-end HPC solution tailored to your organization’s needs. To understand this a bit more, let’s look at some examples where HPC can be beneficial:

Intense or highly complicated calculations and simulations

HPC is critical for any applications where you have mathematically intense or highly complicated calculations. Consider engineering or scientific research, where the teams can run complex simulations against large datasets. Other excellent examples would be in fields such as aerodynamics, physics, or pharmaceuticals. The ability to handle complex predictive analytics also means the reduced cost of operations for the business.

Another great example would be building simulation models (say, for banking and financial services) by leveraging AI and machine learning capabilities. There is a high degree of accuracy that HPC can bring in when performing large-numbered, complex financial transactions

Faster and more accurate design iterations for new products

The faster an engineering team can iterate on a design, the faster the product, service, or solution can be brought to market. Plus, this provides a significant competitive advantage. A great example would be modeling capabilities and analysis of data structures in the aerospace or automotive industries. By being able to create and evaluate virtual prototypes in real-time, you can identify possible problem areas and then iterate on the design, all before you even get to production. Not only are you reducing your costs and the resources involved, you are bringing better products to market and increasing business credibility.

Compute-intensive workloads

Anytime you require large amounts of compute resources to complete a task in a reasonable period of time, HPC is a good option because it brings in the necessary speed and scalability. For the film, media, or gaming industries, graphic design is a critical part of the entire production process. HPC can help create smoother and richer multimedia applications (including 3D-intensive programs), render complex architectural models faster, and streamline animations for different delivery mediums—television, cinema, or mobile devices.

Another great application is in life sciences. With studies around genetics advancing at a tremendous rate, HPC helps in critical operations like mapping genomes, processing them, and sequencing them based on models created—all in days instead of the weeks or months that such complex models might need. Imagine faster drug design and production for all the new diseases that seem to pop up in the news, almost every other day.

Resource balancing and cost optimization

This is highly applicable in today’s world, with diverse and remotely located businesses. When delivered in a cloud environment, product development teams can be located anywhere in the world because compute resources need not be spread throughout every company location. You could do inventory analysis, logistics and supply chain optimization, sentiment analysis, and create marketing offers for your retail business, all while located remotely.

You can also make intelligent and informed decisions with remotely located resources, like a cross-geo intelligence agency. Conducting fraud analysis, climate modeling, weather forecasting, energy, nuclear stewardship, exploration—especially for government and defence requirements—becomes easier if you can get the intense power of HPC with the benefits of being on the cloud.