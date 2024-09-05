Patient-centric healthcare: It’s time for a new operating model

Like it or not, the shift toward user centricity is happening in healthcare. Increasingly, government regulations, new technologies and unprecedented patient access to data are forcing change. But how exactly can an HCLS organization become that North Star for the industry? How do they become as consumer-centric and patient-obsessed as a company such as Zappos or Amazon? It comes down to fundamentals: The shift will come with a new operating model.

The products (care, medicine, insurance) in HCLS haven’t changed — instead, the change is taking place in patients’ expectations about quality of care and experience. One study (link resides outside ibm.com) found a whopping 97 percent of patients believe access to their health data across providers is essential to their health care experience, and other research found that 61 percent of people would switch providers to get an appointment faster.

Think about this change in the context of an OARPI model (link resides outside ibm.com), which defines what parties are owner, approver, reviewer, participant and informed for any business process. The shift toward customer centricity means these constituents have changed, or in reality changed roles.

Previously, patients were the informed: They received care from organizations with processes they often didn’t understand, let alone had a say in. Now, they are the approver: Patients seek tools to drive and manage their care, and they decide whether the product meets their expectations. The organization must deliver on those expectations — they’re expected to listen to and understand consumer feedback and react to it by improving their product. The participant role falls to all parties: the patient, organization and any ecosystem players, like marketing, IT and operations. Partnerships between these parties can break down silos and create a seamless patient experience.