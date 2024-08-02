Achieve your AI goals with an open data lakehouse approach

Consider this, a forecast by IDC shows that global spending on AI will surpass USD 300 billion in 2026, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% from 2022 to 2026.

A data lakehouse architecture combines the performance of data warehouses with the flexibility of data lakes, to address the challenges of today’s complex data landscape and scale AI. Typically, on their own, data warehouses can be restricted by high storage costs that limit AI and ML model collaboration and deployments, while data lakes can result in low-performing data science workloads.

However, when bringing together the power of lakes and warehouses in one approach — the data lakehouse — organizations can see the benefits of more reliable execution of analytics and AI projects.

A lakehouse should make it easy to combine new data from a variety of different sources, with mission critical data about customers and transactions that reside in existing repositories. New insights and relationships are found in this combination. Also, a lakehouse can introduce definitional metadata to ensure clarity and consistency, which enables more trustworthy, governed data.

All of this supports the use of AI. And AI, both supervised and unsupervised machine learning, is often the best or sometimes only way to unlock these new big data insights at scale.