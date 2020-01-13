Measure trust with blockchain technology

PWC’s Global Blockchain Survey in 2018 found that 45 percent of companies investing in blockchain technology believe that lack of trust among users will be a significant obstacle in blockchain adoption. This is due to uncertainty with regulators and concerns about the ability to bring business networks together. However, by confronting this trust gap early, we’re able to plan cybersecurity and compliance frameworks that regulators and stakeholders will trust.

Generating trust within intracompany business networks is a critical component of customer success. Fortunately, looking at data from supply chain networks across the retail industry, we identified three key measurable areas often considered the foundation of enterprise trust.

1. Validity of data. An organization has, to the extent and to the effect, accurately sourced information that holds true when shared with the consumer.

2. Governance of data. An organization has defined fair business rules to manage data and to align with business processes.

3. Reliability of data. An organization acts consistently and proactively, in a timely, thought-driven manner.

The adoption of blockchain technology is measured by how well it is understood and trusted. Generally, enterprises hesitate to embrace an emerging technology, especially one that requires a new method in sharing data. Blockchain technology has proven several concepts across multiple industries, delivering value in a manner that delegates data management back to the consumer and to regulatory bodies. As we embark into the next phase of scalability, we’re beginning to zoom into the immutable proof this technology demonstrates with the ability to further define measures and report results that not only impact an enterprise, but also an industry.

With more than a decade of this transformative technology, through the rise of digital commerce, trusting business networks have raised significant questions in transforming IT. As a result, this transformation has redefined technical stacks and has developed new data models. However, technology cannot scale trust within a transaction, hence, to reduce the cost of trust, we must identify quantifiable metrics.