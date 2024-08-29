ISO 20022: Are your payment systems ready?

The impact of ISO 20022 on payment systems data is significant, as it allows for more detailed information in payment messages. In contrast to older messaging standards, ISO 20022 provides a more comprehensive and structured data model, which makes it easier and more efficient for different financial institutions and payment systems to communicate with each other. For example, ISO 20022 includes new data fields that provide more information about the transaction, such as the purpose of the payment, the type of payment and any associated fees or charges. This increased data granularity can help to improve the accuracy and efficiency of payment processing, enabling faster and more reliable settlement of payments.

For payment systems to leverage ISO 20022, the architecture must support ISO 20022 data to those components that can leverage the expanded data set, including Fraud System, Sanctions Screening, Regulatory Reporting, and Payments Archive.

Furthermore, ISO 20022 enables interoperability between different payment systems, which is critical in today’s global financial ecosystem. With ISO 20022, financial institutions can communicate with each other using a common data language, making it easier to conduct cross-border transactions and ensuring a higher level of standardization across different payment systems (e.g., Real-Time Payments and Wire Transfer).

The convergence of wire transfers and real-time payments to ISO 20022 is transforming the payments industry by enabling faster, more secure and more efficient payments. Wire transfers are traditional bank-to-bank transfers that are typically processed in batches and can take a day to several days to complete. On the other hand, real-time payments are complete within a few seconds, allowing for the near-instantaneous transfer of funds between bank accounts.

Here are some ways in which the convergence of wire transfers and real-time payments to ISO 20022 improves the payments industry. Are your payment systems ready to reap these benefits?