The recent explosion in technologies such as generative AI shows that enterprises must be technology-centric and able to use that technology to create differentiation in the market through new products and services. If they can do so, it pays off, too. A recent IBM® Institute of Business Value report found that companies investing in digital innovation are seeing an average ROI of 46% on new digital products and 75% on digital product enhancements.

Even so, many businesses struggle to fully unlock the potential of their digital products, with a staggering 75% of digital transformations failing. What’s holding them back? The gap between innovation and execution, especially in the ability to efficiently design, develop and scale new digital solutions prevents businesses from fully realizing the full potential of their digital transformation.