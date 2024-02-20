How I got started: Cyber AI/ML engineer

Pospelova: I think in any tech career, you have to find the place of work that is right for you. The three aspects that distinguish it are passion, communication and team culture.

Passion: We spend a large portion of our day at work; if you and your teammates do not care about the product you are working on or problems you are trying to solve, if motivation is external or lacking altogether — both you and the organization suffer.

Communication: A workplace where you feel you work in silos is not an enjoyable nor fruitful place to grow your career. Note that effective communication goes both ways: Do you express your thoughts and ideas effectively enough to your peers and management to understand, and do you put enough effort into hearing and understanding the ideas of your teammates?

Team culture: Passion and communication are the foundation of a team culture, but it goes beyond. It must be inclusive and inspiring, providing fertile ground for innovation. When you go to work with a feeling of the mission and comradery, when you show up excited to get things done, you are in the right place.