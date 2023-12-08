Get ready for change with IBM Cloud Training

As generative AI creates new opportunities and transforms cloud operations, it is crucial to learn how to maximize the value of these tools. A recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that 68% of hybrid cloud users already have a formal, organization-wide policy or approach for the use of generative AI. That same report also noted that 58% of global decision makers say that cloud skills remain a considerable challenge.

Being proactive in your learning can significantly boost your career and empower you as these inevitable changes become our new reality. The IBM Center for Cloud Training has been busy creating and delivering training and certification programs that prepare you to work with the infrastructure and data that Cloud requires. The center’s goal is to accelerate your career growth and validate your skills with industry-recognized credentials.