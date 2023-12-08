Get ready for change with IBM Cloud Training

As generative AI creates new opportunities and transforms cloud operations, it is crucial to learn how to maximize the value of these tools. A recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that 68% of hybrid cloud users already have a formal, organization-wide policy or approach for the use of generative AI. That same report also noted that 58% of global decision makers say that cloud skills remain a considerable challenge.
Being proactive in your learning can significantly boost your career and empower you as these inevitable changes become our new reality. The IBM Center for Cloud Training has been busy creating and delivering training and certification programs that prepare you to work with the infrastructure and data that Cloud requires. The center’s goal is to accelerate your career growth and validate your skills with industry-recognized credentials.
IBM Cloud® Training recently introduced a powerful new incentive for professionals who want to build new skills in cloud computing and then show what they know. In the Certification PLUS program, learners gain a third certification automatically when they earn a paired set of select IBM Cloud certifications. This industry-standard “stacked” credential currently offers 8 new combinations of credentials, pairing IBM Cloud Professional Architect, IBM Cloud Professional Developer and Professional Site Reliability Engineer with specialties such as DevSecOps, Financial Services, SAP, Satellite or VMware.
Our new virtual study companion, the daily “Study with Me” blog series, is designed to prepare learners for the IBM Cloud Technical Advocate exam.Each day for 30 days follow a new blog focusing on the IBM Cloud Technical Advocate curriculum and exam.For further preparation, tap into our new set of Technical Advocate practice exam questions. The downloadable presentation includes the most frequently missed questions on the exam.
Cloud professional architects are always in high demand. Keeping your skills fresh—while building new ones—is a top priority. Replay this recent webinar conversation with Thomas Macaulay, Curriculum Manager, about the new IBM Cloud Professional Architect V6 certification. Listen to sample multiple-choice questions, suggestions for test-taking and insights into the curriculum.
These talented professionals prioritized learning and earned IBM Cloud certifications with group study, peer support and grit! Discover how you can apply this proven approach to your learning journey. Access the community-based discussion on Professional Architect and learn more about becoming an IBM Champion.
For the near future, the center is looking at additional opportunities for learning in communities, including additional study groups, and Study Jams. Programs will continue to deliver the latest cloud skills, designed to enable you to combine the promise of generative AI with the power of hybrid cloud—to accelerate transformation while supporting your and your organization’s development goals.
The next wave of our popular Flash Jams will include Professional Architect and Tech Advocate (1H) and high-performance computing with AI (2H).
Our intensive 3-day Study Jams, with presentations and interactive study for 2 hours each day, will focus on hybrid cloud and generative AI during 2H 2024.
