Unlock the power of generative AI with intelligent automation

As businesses undergo digital transformation efforts and integrate data and technology throughout their operations and processes, they create the opportunity to automate business initiatives — however small or large — such as administrative tasks, workflows, monitoring, and integration across platforms. At the same time, digital transformation also greatly increases the complexity of the technology systems, platforms and infrastructure businesses run on, so it’s no surprise that IT organizations have been at the forefront of automation. The study shows that executives expect automation rates in IT service management, DevSecOps and IT operations management to double or more over the next three years.

For example, once a company is far enough along in its digital transformation, its systems may be so complex — with so much data running through it so quickly — that it’s nearly impossible for engineers to monitor on their own. This is one area where automation isn’t just nice to have, it becomes a business imperative. The right automation tool can monitor enormous amounts of information faster than any human brain, and alert engineers to issues based on pre-set rules around energy use, storage capacity, cost and other business-critical factors.

Now, apply generative AI to the already impactful automation technology. With generative AI, it’s not just monitoring; it’s identifying and learning patterns. And it’s not just alerting engineers to a problem; it’s drafting reports about likely causes and suggesting solutions — all before the issue even occurs.

IT organizations may seem like an obvious place to observe an ROI on intelligent automation, given the overwhelming amount of data that’s produced at speeds impossible for the human brain to process in real time. But just as IT systems are becoming more complex, so are business units across organizations.