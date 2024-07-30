Will generative AI live up to its hype?

After all the AI activity of 2023, the question of returns remains central. A recent study conducted by IBM’s research team and based on a survey of more than 5,000 executives on their use of gen AI brings a more nuanced portrait to light. IBM’s report shows that AI delivered a higher average return on investment (ROI) in 2023 than it had in 2022.

“One of the interpretations is that there is a wider variety of ROIs for projects when businesses are experimenting with different and smaller projects,” explains Brian Goehring, Associate Partner and AI Research Lead at IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV).

The study indicates some analysts are skeptical. They anticipate that this hype-driven adoption spike will be followed by a “trough of disillusionment,” where one-third of the organizations pause their generative AI use cases in core business functions. However, two-thirds of the experimental projects will continue with AI after their pilot phases.

“There is a segment of companies that will probably decide that gen AI is not as attractive for them based on their experimentation. But we fully expect, based on the data that we continue to see, that there is a large, and perhaps larger segment of the population that we’re looking at that will continue and maybe even accelerate their investments,” adds Goehring.

These ongoing users will most likely be large, incumbent companies with significant data wealth (and have permission from their employees and customers to use it) and have AI governance guardrails in place.

“The economics of AI slant toward large enterprises and cross-organization platforms, at least for now,” says Goehring, citing as evidence some of the work the IBV has done with the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab.

Many larger businesses and local governments have already successfully adopted gen AI to answer some of their challenges, whether to facilitate the analysis of customer data, enhance customer care, or improve knowledge modeling efficiency.