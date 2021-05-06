By Urban Roth, IBM Innovation Studio leader, Stockholm
The race is on for leaders to make meaningful use of generative AI and its transformational power for their organisations.
Current state of the banking industry – approaches, perceived opportunities and risks
In a recent IBM survey of 600 banking executives, 2024 Global Outlook for Financial Services, the tactical approach of exploring singular use-cases currently dominated, with 8 out of 10 adhering to that approach. The business areas perceived to hold the greatest potential were risk and compliance reporting, shortly followed by client engagement. However, over 50% of executives hesitate to implement solutions in risk and compliance, likely due to their concerns around governance and AI-associated risks. Top concerns include cybersecurity vulnerabilities, legal liabilities, and accuracy and bias assessment. These hesitations and perceived risks can help explain why digital assistants are the most common starting point.
How can we inspire wider applications of AI, while dealing with the risks that come along?
Insights from IBM’s 2024 Global Outlook for Financial Services
Industry pioneers showing the way!
In an effort to do just that, inspire the industry by learning while doing, we decided to engage with pioneers of the industry, fintechs. We designed a program IBM fintechx where IBM specialists would validate use-case ideas and co-create prototypes together with a group of fintechs. Then sharing the outcomes to the industry at a Demo Day. Thus contributing to their ventures and existing services, while learning and inspiring the industry. To help us select the most interesting ideas and help spread good results, we gathered a group of industry experts from banking, investment and industry organisations (Handelsbanken, Wellstreet, Ålandsbanken, Resurs, Crosskey and Findec). Seven fintech companies where ultimately invited to join IBM fintechx: Edger Finance, Esgaia, Flowpay, Oxide.AI, TrustAnchorGroup, Asteria and Finterai.
So, what were the applications developed with the fintechs?
IBM fintechx kick-off days, 14-15 November 2023
Applications from fintechx collaborators
Five of the fintechx project’s outcomes are published and briefly summarized below. A full report on our aggregated learnings and identified design patterns is available here:
Report: Learnings from IBM fintechx
Fintechx applications of generative AI:
So, what were the common traits across projects and what can we learn?
Common patterns provide disruptive opportunities beyond client engagements
From the projects we conclude that the technology brings disruptive opportunities within and beyond the area of client engagements, validating the potential that surveyed industry executives saw. It comes with repeatable design patterns applicable across financial business areas and brings an outcome accuracy risk that needs to be managed with competence and care.
The range of applications all derive from the gen AI capabilities of:
– getting useful information from unstructured data
– transforming structured data and information into knowledge and insights
– creating natural language user experiences that deliver value to users
We think the time is here for organisations to start looking at which applications could contribute to their goals and include fintech collaborations in the mix.
If you are interested in having a dialogue about how to create this approach, or in any of the fintechs we collaborated with, you are welcome to reach out to us.
IBM Innovation Studio’s mission is to inspire meaningful use of technology and define a path forward for organisations considering new initiatives. Our work is done prior to commercial agreements are put in place.
Urban Roth
Studio leader, IBM Innovation Studio