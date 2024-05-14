Trust Anchor Group (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a global organization and an IBM Business Partner that helps financial institutions and businesses monitor or invest in real-world assets by providing enterprise-ready technology for asset digitalization with its Neuro services offering.​ Additionally, Neuro offers smart payment and secure identity services which, combined with asset digitalization, are designed to unlock a whole new economic paradigm where assets are co-used, reused and monetized.

Recently, as part of the IBM® Fintechx (link resides outside of ibm.com) program, Trust Anchor Group began exploring how generative AI could help address a key challenge its customers were facing: dynamic asset valuation. Previously, the asset valuation process was time-consuming and prone to error. Moreover, research could quickly become out of date as market circumstances shifted rapidly. An asset’s value could change daily due to events (such as rate increases, financial reports, external factors) but the previous technology and processes would only allow the value would be calculated every 6 or 12 months. This gave investors and businesses an outdated and, in some cases, false understanding of an asset’s true value.​ The Neuro team knew there was a better way.

Thus, Trust Anchor Group joined a series of IBM Innovate workshops and began working with IBM Cient Engineering to build a Dynamic Asset Valuation App solution that could:

Calculate digital asset value in real time by querying multiple data sources such as reports, press releases and news feeds

Provide a summary of relevant events impacting an asset’s value

Enable users, such as Portfolio Owners, to ask questions about their assets and dive deeper into the valuation report findings

Over the course of about 6 weeks, 10 users from IBM and Trust Anchor Group built and tested the new solution. It used IBM watsonx.ai®, an integrated suite of AI tools designed for security-rich, collaborative data management and process automation, to complete the following tasks:

Summarize incoming events, and sentiment surrounding those events, which could impact a real-world asset that has been digitalized by the Neuro services

Contextualize an event’s impact on an asset’s value

Provide suggestions on how to handle the impact

The team also built a virtual assistant using IBM watsonx™ Assistant that allowed users to ask questions about the event summary in natural language and receive answers in real time. The IBM watsonx Assistant is now implemented on all Trust Anchor Group’s websites.

These new solutions showed the team how generative AI in general, and watsonx.ai specifically, can help reduce the time it takes to evaluate an event and determine the impact on an asset’s value, transforming a monthly manual effort at best into something that can be achieved instantaneously or within a day. This research and analysis process previously took hours and days, but the pilot showed it could be accomplished in a matter of minutes. It demonstrated that it is possible to offer investors and businesses a dynamic, real-time asset valuation, rather than monthly, quarterly or annual valuation.

The team has been encouraged by their early observations from the pilot are eager to keep exploring where they can better support the businesses and institutions relying on their platform, by deploying generative AI.