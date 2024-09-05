Fact vs. Fiction: Business Users Can Easily Build Software Robots Using RPA Tools

Here’s a classic systems engineering answer—it depends. It might help to start with a few definitions in the context of automation:

No-code refers to somewhat mythical automation tools that require no programming language (code) to build relevant artifacts, such as applications, robots, processes, decisions, chatbots, and so on. Any no-code automation software is often difficult to deploy, operate, or extend later.

Generally speaking, a no-code environment is narrow in scope and therefore good in specific vertical or horizontal problem resolution but shouldn’t be applied to areas outside its scope. Often, with any automation tool—but especially no-code tools—I see teams get excited to expand a tool’s scope from what it does best (e.g., manage project tasks for teams of two to six people) to an adjacent area that’s not a good fit (e.g., integrating project tasks with roadmap management for traceability).

Low-code refers to more realistic automation tools that generally require no code to start building relevant artifacts, which can then be extended by developers without starting over.

RPA robot refers to one type of automation artifact that often combines low-code and user interface-based automation to interact with applications like humans do.

What does this mean for business users who want to build software robots using low-code RPA tools? To increase the opportunities for success, business users need good guidance from a practical team of experts that can provide the following: documented good practices, examples of template bots, positive reinforcement that encourages innovation, and responsive bot-build support. With this kind of guidance and support, business users can easily create useful software robots while ensuring the deployment and maintenance of the bots doesn’t outweigh the benefits.

Finally, it’s important to run RPA bots through quality checks just as you would any code development. While a software robot might work for one user on one machine in one use case, it may not work for all. Hardening for security, logging, and quality of service (e.g., retry on error) is expected from cloud software today and, in most cases, isn’t automatic or low-code. If you plan for hardening in your RPA software projects, success will be significantly higher.

Jeff Goodhue, Worldwide Executive IT Specialist, Business Automation