Exploring the heat island effect

Heat islands are one of those problems in which the best time to address the issue was as a city was being planned. Given that time is long gone, the second best time to address it is now. Luckily, there are solutions and techniques available that can both lessen the impact of excessive heat now and work to reduce the amount of heat generated.

According to Lehmann, there are two primary styles of solutions: passive design and active design. The goal of passive design is to use natural elements and architectural features to mitigate urban heat without the need to use systems like air conditioning.

Nature-based solutions like parks and vegetation are ways to use passive design to reduce heat, and they can be implemented both quickly and in a cost-effective manner. “Integrating vegetation and trees wherever possible and creating public parks can cool down the urban microclimate of the city,” Lehmann explained. “We measured and found that the integration of greenery and vegetation … can make a temperature difference of around 20°F less hot, which is pretty significant.”

Another simple change that can serve as a passive solution is to just give more consideration to color. Dark colors store solar radiation and cause hotter temperatures. “We need brighter, light-reflecting rooftops,” Lehmann said. “We need to use ‘cool roofs‘ and facades in white or lighter colored, heat-reflecting surfaces.”

Active design solutions typically require a more concerted effort to implement but can make a huge difference over time. Lehmann highlighted photovoltaic solar rooftops, which can not only absorb sunlight but convert it to clean energy that can be used without carbon emissions. Higher-efficiency cooling systems installed in buildings can also significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gases created by keeping people cooled. Heat pumps, for instance, can cut down on as much as 64% of emissions.

Lehmann also pointed to breakthroughs in nanotechnology development, which can facilitate the creation of “new coatings that keep metal pieces and building products cooler.” These breakthroughs can use what is known as the albedo effect, which reflects sunlight off of structures and keeps solar radiation from collecting and producing more heat.

In the long term, Forbes believes that the foundations of city planning need to change. “As we plan our cities, we need to move away from the ideals of Crobusier and Moses and lean into the ‘greenification’ of our cities with fewer cars, better planning that allows for our cities to be able to cool at night, and making them on a human scale that mixes low density residential and commercial in one place,” he said.

Ultimately, all of these solutions will need to be utilized to mitigate the urban heat island effect. Without action, city dwellers will left be stranded without escape from the growing problem of extreme heat.