Empowering Clients to Be Future-Ready With 5G and Edge Computing

Telefónica has collaborated with IBM to implement UNICA Next — its first-ever, cloud-native 5G core network platform. UNICA Next is built on IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation, Red Hat® OpenShift®, and Juniper Networks Apstra and QFX technology.

The IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is a critical element of Telefónica’s network platform. Its integration with UNICA Next facilitates intent-driven orchestration, supporting the end-to-end lifecycle management of different network cloud elements and network functions.

As a leading Communication Service Provider (CSP), Telefónica plans to have an open, secured, intelligent and highly automated network that can drive transformation for consumers and enterprise customers.

With the help of IBM, Telefónica will combine the latency and bandwidth advancements of 5G with the customization and intelligence of the cloud. This will help Telefónica bring about a massive transformation in the telecommunications industry in Europe and other places.

According to the plan, UNICA Next will be deployed across central, regional and distributed data centers. The platform will provide low latency, high bandwidth and advanced network slicing, enabling Telefónica to fuel business transformation across industries.