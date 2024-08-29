IBM Services Dynamic Delivery is a holistic model of service delivery. It integrates virtualized, agile methods and practices which have been enhanced with AI and automation, with the latest delivery foundation. It also leverages the IBM Garage, both physical and virtual, to help clients co-create, co-execute and co-operate at scale. Together, these components have the potential to accelerate delivery, enhance timeline confidence, improve access to expertise allowing clients to pursue their transformations and anticipate and adapt with speed and resilience as business conditions shift.

At the heart of the model are enhanced, automated processes tailored for contactless delivery. AI and automation are applied to workflows to increase employee efficiency and rapidly scale delivery. And at the same time, teams can use “virtual garages” that apply design thinking, agile principles and DevOps tools and techniques to innovate and create new methods in response to shifting needs. Strong governance across all processes can help mitigate risk and enhance timeline confidence.

But the model goes much beyond the processes alone. It requires leading, engaging and enabling the humans in the network to work wherever they are, with virtual skills development and communities of practice. It means building in the capability to rapidly mobilize expertise via virtual squads who can rapidly innovate or resolve issues. It also includes global talent standards for access to flexible and available expertise and ubiquitous knowledge management.

Finally, the model requires a delivery foundation that starts with a resilient, scalable infrastructure. It comprises a robust network that can support work from home, non-traditional locations or physical co-location at sites based on changing business conditions. It includes virtualized, pervasive and AI-enabled platforms and common tools for employee collaboration and innovation. It also embeds security and privacy practices and policies to help protect proprietary data and reduce risk exposure.