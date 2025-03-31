Digitizing the PI planning experience

Program increment (PI) planning is a key element of enterprise agile methodology. While it was initially popularized by the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), which continues to advance best practices related to the concept, PI planning has universal awareness as a planning activity. It is embraced even by organizations who have not fully committed to the SAFe framework.

Echoing principles of team-level agile activities, PI planning initially emphasized in-person collaboration and the use of physical devices such as boards and sticky notes. COVID-19 hastened a shift to remote PI planning for a fully remote workforce to continue the development and delivery of digital products. The effectiveness of these planning events typically suffered with the collaborative aspects of the experience often taking the biggest hit.

Most organizations will continue to have a mix of remote, hybrid and onsite workforce. While portfolio managers and product teams have some hastily approved tools in place to facilitate the basic activities of PI planning, a permanent move back to in person is uncertain.



That makes a coordinated effort to review and select the ideal platform to digitize PI planning an important task for the organization's leaders. Even in situations where in-person PI planning is an option for product teams, the right platform will enhance the activity. It can help various teams execute with more agility and integrate the program plans into the broader enterprise strategy.