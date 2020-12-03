Designing AI Applications to Treat People with Disabilities Fairly

IBM believes that the purpose of AI is to augment – not replace – human intelligence and human decision-making. We also believe that AI systems must be transparent, robust and explainable. Although the development and deployment of AI are still in their early stages, it is a critical tool whose utility will continue to flourish over time. This is why we call for a risk-based, use-case focused approach to AI regulation. Applying the same rules to all AI applications would not make sense, given its many uses and the outcomes that derive from its use. Thus, we believe that governments and industry must work together to strike an appropriate balance between effective rules that protect the public interest and the need to promote ongoing innovation and experimentation. With such a ‘precision regulation’ approach, we can answer expectations of fairness, accountability and transparency according to the role of the organization and the risk associated with each use of AI. We also strongly support the use of processes, when employing AI, that allow for informed and empowered human oversight and intervention. Thus, to the extent that high-risk AI is regulated, we suggest that auditing and enforcement mechanisms focus on evidence that informed human oversight is appropriately established and maintained. For more than 100 years, diversity, inclusion and equality have been critical to IBM’s culture and values. That legacy, and our continued commitment to advance equity in a global society, have made us leaders in diversity and inclusion. Guided by our values and beliefs, we are proud to foster an environment where every IBMer is able to thrive because of their differences and diverse abilities, not in spite of them. This does not – and should not – change with the introduction and use of AI-based tools and processes. Getting the balance right between fairness, precision regulation, innovation, diversity and inclusion will be an ongoing challenge for policymakers worldwide.