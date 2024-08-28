How data stores and governance impact your AI initiatives

The continuous application of AI and the ability to benefit from its ongoing use require the persistent management of a dynamic and intricate AI lifecycle—and doing so efficiently and responsibly. Here’s what’s involved in making that happen.

Connecting AI models to a myriad of data sources across cloud and on-premises environments

AI models rely on vast amounts of data for training. Whether building a model from the ground up or fine-tuning a foundation model, data scientists must utilize the necessary training data regardless of that data’s location across a hybrid infrastructure. Once trained and deployed, models also need reliable access to historical and real-time data to generate content, make recommendations, detect errors, send proactive alerts, etc.

Scaling AI models and analytics with trusted data

As a model grows or expands in the kinds of tasks it can perform, it needs a way to connect to new data sources that are trustworthy, without hindering its performance or compromising systems and processes elsewhere.

Securing AI models and their access to data

While AI models need flexibility to access data across a hybrid infrastructure, they also need safeguarding from tampering (unintentional or otherwise) and, especially, protected access to data. The term “protected” means that:

An AI model and its data sources are safe from unauthorized manipulation

The data pipeline (the path the model follows to access data) remains intact

The chance of a data breach is minimized to the fullest extent possible, with measures in place to help detect breaches early

Monitoring AI models for bias and drift

AI models aren’t static. They’re built on machine learning algorithms that create outputs based on an organization’s data or other third-party big data sources. Sometimes, these outputs are biased because the data used to train the model was incomplete or inaccurate in some way. Bias can also find its way into a model’s outputs long after deployment. Likewise, a model’s outputs can “drift” away from their intended purpose and become less accurate—all because the data a model uses and the conditions in which a model is used naturally change over time. Models in production, therefore, must be continuously monitored for bias and drift.

Ensuring compliance with governmental regulatory requirements as well as internal policies

An AI model must be fully understood from every angle, inside and out—from what enterprise data is used and when, to how the model arrived at a certain output. Depending on where an organization conducts business, it will need to comply with any number of government regulations regarding where data is stored and how an AI model uses data to perform its tasks. Current regulations are always changing, and new ones are being introduced all the time. So, the greater the visibility and control an organization has over its AI models now, the better prepared it will be for whatever AI and data regulations are coming around the corner.

Among the tasks necessary for internal and external compliance is the ability to report on the metadata of an AI model. Metadata includes details specific to an AI model such as:

The AI model’s creation (when it was created, who created it, etc.)

Training data used to develop it

Geographic location of a model deployment and its data

Update history

Outputs generated or actions taken over time

With metadata management and the ability to generate reports with ease, data stewards are better equipped to demonstrate compliance with a variety of existing data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).