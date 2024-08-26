The dynamic forces behind data center re-transformation

A dramatic shift in development and operations is making data centers more agile and cost-effective. These changes are driven by the following:

market changes and customer requirements prompting organizations to decentralize and diversify their data storage and processing functions;

policy and regulatory requirements such as data sovereignty, affecting data center operations and locations;

the push to reduce complexity, risk and cost with the widespread adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructure;

the pressure for improved sustainability with greener, more energy-efficient practices; and

AI adoption, both to improve operations and increase performance requirements.

IDC predicts a surge in AI-enabled automation (link resides outside ibm.com), reducing the need for human operations intervention by 70% by 2027​​.

However, AI is also a disruptor, necessitating advanced infrastructure to meet data-intensive computational demands. This isn’t to suggest that disruption is a negative attribute. It’s quite the opposite. If embraced, disruption can push the organization to new heights and lead to tremendous outcomes.