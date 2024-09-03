Tools for trustworthy AI

A new tool has been developed to catch students cheating with ChatGPT. It’s 99.9% effective. But OpenAI hasn’t released it because it’s mired in ethics concerns.

It’s just one example of one of the major challenges facing AI. How can we monitor the technology to make sure it’s used ethically?

For the past few years, the biggest names in AI have pushed for their tech to be used responsibly. And using AI ethically isn’t just the right thing for businesses to do—it’s also something consumers want. In fact, 86% of businesses believe customers prefer companies that use ethical guidelines and are clear about how they use their data and AI models, according to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index.

“We are all well beyond hoping companies are aware [of using AI ethically],” says Phaedra Boinodiris, IBM’s Global Leader for Trustworthy AI. “The bigger question is, why is it important for businesses and other organizations to be held accountable for safe and responsible outcomes from the AI they deploy?”

Can AI ethics tools help? Are the tools themselves biased? Here’s a quick look at the latest research.