10 tasks I wish AI could perform for financial planning and analysis professionals

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the way we work in financial planning and analysis (FP&A). It is already happening to a degree, but we could easily dream of many more things that AI could do for us.
Most FP&A professionals are consumed with manual work that detracts from their ability to add value to their work. This often leaves chief financial officers and business leaders frustrated with the return on investment from their FP&A team. However, AI can help FP&A professionals elevate the work they do.
Developments in AI have accelerated tremendously in the last few years, and FP&A professionals might not even know what is possible. It’s time to expand our thinking and consider how we could maximize the potential uses of AI.
As I dream up more ways that AI could help us, I have focused on practical tasks that FP&A professionals perform today. I also considered AI-driven workflows that are realistic to implement within the next year.
This is not a short wish list, but it should make us all excited about the future of FP&A. Today, FP&A professionals spend too much time on manual work in spreadsheets or dashboard updates. Implement these capabilities, and you’ll easily free up several days each month for value-adding work.
Finally, use your newfound free time to realize the mission of FP&A to drive the right strategic choices in the company. How many companies have FP&A teams that facilitate the strategy process? I have yet to meet one.
However, with added AI capabilities, this could soon be a reality. Let’s elaborate on how some of the capabilities on the wish list can elevate our work to a strategic level.
If you’re unsure where to start, identify a concrete task today that aligns with any item on the wish list. Then, explore what tools are already available within your company to automate or augment the output using AI.
If no tools are available, you need to build the business case by aligning with your colleagues about the most pressing needs and presenting them to management.
Alternatively, you can try IBM Planning Analytics on your work for free. When these tools work for you, they can work for others too.
Don’t overthink the issue. Start implementing AI tools in your daily work today. It’s critical to use these as enablers to elevate the work we do in FP&A. Where will you start?