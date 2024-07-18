10 tasks I wish AI could perform for financial planning and analysis professionals

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the way we work in financial planning and analysis (FP&A). It is already happening to a degree, but we could easily dream of many more things that AI could do for us.

Most FP&A professionals are consumed with manual work that detracts from their ability to add value to their work. This often leaves chief financial officers and business leaders frustrated with the return on investment from their FP&A team. However, AI can help FP&A professionals elevate the work they do.

Developments in AI have accelerated tremendously in the last few years, and FP&A professionals might not even know what is possible. It’s time to expand our thinking and consider how we could maximize the potential uses of AI.

As I dream up more ways that AI could help us, I have focused on practical tasks that FP&A professionals perform today. I also considered AI-driven workflows that are realistic to implement within the next year.