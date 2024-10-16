Rohit Badlaney GM, IBM Cloud Product and Industry Platforms

Rohit Badlaney is General Manager, IBM Cloud Product and Industry Platforms. He’s responsible for setting product and business strategy with the focus to help enterprises drive innovation and reduce risk through initiatives such as AI, mission critical workloads transformation on IBM Cloud, especially for those in regulated industries. Rohit drives the roadmap to support workload placement decisions of enterprises, which are based on five key dimensions: resiliency, performance, security, compliance, and total cost of ownership. During the last 15 years at IBM, Rohit has held numerous other roles in IBM Systems, Software and Cloud divisions, most recently as Vice President IBM Z Hybrid Cloud (DevOps, AIOPS, Cloud Portfolios). Before that role, he was Director of the Systems Management and Ops Analytics business in IBM Z Software. Prior to that, he was the Program Director for IBM Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Emerging Technologies. In this role, he focused on Cloud Strategy across our entire Systems and Middleware Portfolio and propelled the portfolio to be ready for Hybrid Cloud. Earlier in his career, he held several Mid-Management and Technical Leadership roles in the IBM Software and Systems Groups. Rohit holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering from North Carolina State University and lives with his wife and two children in Cary, NC, USA.