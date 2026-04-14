IBM and Google Cloud accelerate hybrid cloud and AI transformation through open source innovation to deliver scalable solutions
The IBM-Google Cloud partnership is a strategic collaboration focused on helping clients accelerate enterprise hybrid cloud adoption, AI-driven transformation and modernization of critical workloads.
We combine Google Cloud’s leading AI and data capabilities with IBM’s trusted hybrid cloud expertise to deliver secure, flexible solutions. This partnership brings together the best of IBM and Google Cloud to help you succeed—wherever you are on your cloud and AI journey.
Red Hat® was named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year (2025), recognizing innovation and customer impact powered by Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Google Cloud.
A global Google Cloud-certified practice delivering secure, scalable hybrid cloud, data, AI and modernization outcomes for complex enterprises.
Proven delivery across the world’s most regulated industries, with IBM Consulting® as the execution engine—bringing industry-aligned expertise, governance and scale to turn complex transformation into measurable outcomes.
IBM and Google Cloud are scaling enterprise AI across hybrid cloud, data, and infrastructure-as-code—translating innovation into measurable outcomes for mission-critical workloads.
Standardize and automate infrastructure across hybrid and multi‑cloud with policy‑driven Terraform®—accelerating provisioning, improving governance and reducing operational complexity.
IBM watsonx.data is a hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI and analytics, designed to power reliable AI agents and applications using hybrid RAG and source‑level access controls. Built for hybrid environments, watsonx.data simplifies data access across platforms with open interoperability, unified access, and workload optimization. Through IBM’s partnership with Google Cloud, organizations can run watsonx.data on Google Cloud to activate trusted data for AI while maximizing the value of their committed cloud spend. Together, IBM and Google Cloud help clients simplify hybrid data, optimize performance, and scale AI with confidence.
Built for enterprises operating at scale, IBM Vault delivers enterprise‑grade identity security, centralized policy enforcement, and zero‑trust operations across on‑premises and cloud environments without adding operational complexity.
By deploying IBM Vault on Google Cloud, organizations can apply their committed Goolgle Cloud Platform spend to IBM technology through Google Cloud Marketplace, turning existing cloud commitments into immediate security value. The result: simplified procurement, faster time to value, and a consistent security foundation that supports modern application development, AI initiatives, and regulated workloads—while maximizing the return on Google Cloud investments.
Together, IBM Consulting and Google empower organizations to move from experimentation to production with agentic AI. Leveraging Google’s Gemini and Vertex AI alongside IBM Consulting’s proven industry workflows, integration capabilities, and responsible AI governance, we help enterprises deploy AI agents that streamline operations, enhance decision‑making and drive sustained productivity—while maintaining trust, security, and control
IBM Consulting and Google Cloud help organizations modernize their most critical applications and databases—faster and with greater confidence. Together, we combine deep industry expertise with AI‑driven discovery, refactoring, and migration capabilities, including IBM Txture, to transform mission‑critical workloads into secure, cloud‑native architectures on Google Cloud. The result: increased agility and resilience, improved developer productivity, and core systems that are ready to consume and embed AI at scale—unlocking innovation without disruption.
IBM and Google deliver a managed cybersecurity services designed to help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats while simplifying day‑to‑day security operations. By combining Google’s AI‑driven threat intelligence and cloud capabilities with IBM’s deep security expertise and global managed services leadership, organizations gain continuous, proactive threat detection and respons —without the burden of managing it alone. This service shifts security operations from reactive monitoring to intelligent, adaptive threat management, helping reduce operational complexity, improve resilience, and control costs across cloud environments. Powered by Google. Managed by IBM.
IBM strategic partnerships are collaborations between IBM and other organizations to develop and deliver innovative solutions that help clients achieve their business objectives. These partnerships often involve co-development, co-marketing and co-selling efforts, and can span various industries and technologies. By working together, IBM and its partners can combine their expertise, resources and technologies to create value for clients and drive growth for both parties.
IBM strategic partnerships can help clients by providing access to leading technology and consulting services, improving the client experience and driving business growth. By working together with IBM and its partners, clients can benefit from the combined expertise, resources and technologies of the partnership. This collaboration can lead to the creation of innovative solutions that are tailored to the client’s specific needs.
Furthermore, it can help the client achieve their business objectives more efficiently and effectively. Also, IBM strategic partnerships can also help clients stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and industry trends, by providing access to the latest innovations and best practices.