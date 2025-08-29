Cartago, Costa Rica
At IBM, what you’re doing matters—and that’s especially true for our IBM Impact Accelerator participants. IBM provides nonprofit organizations and government agencies with IBM technology and AI solutions to support vulnerable communities around the world.
Nestled in the picturesque region of Cartago, Costa Rica, Conbiol Irazú is a family-operated farm with over three decades of experience in agriculture. The Brenes family specializes in garlic production while also growing a diverse range in produce, including potatoes, carrots, onions, beets, celery, green beans and chives, on a smaller scale.
After completing his degree in accounting, Carlos Angulo Brenes joined his family's business, where he is actively involved in its operations. Recognizing the growing impact and unpredictability of climate challenges, Brenes is dedicated to using innovative solutions to address these issues on the farm, while navigating the complexities of operating the family business.
“If there is not a lot of rain, then there is a lot of drought," Brenes says. "There is no balance anymore.” Consequently, the volatile weather patterns have led to problems like surging pest populations, which increase crop damage, reduce yields, and drive-up expenses.
To effectively plan and manage his business operations according to changes in climate, Brenes regularly visited meteorological institutions in Costa Rica to access weather data. While this data proved invaluable for his planning, the process of traveling was somewhat tedious and the associated costs added to the overall inconvenience. This changed when in December of 2023, Brenes crossed paths with Guadalupe Carbó, a project coordinator for the Latin-American based nonprofit Plan21 foundation.
Through the IBM Impact Accelerator, IBM and Plan21 collaborated to develop YvY, a customized mobile app designed to help smallholder farmers manage crops sustainably. The IBM Impact Accelerator is a social innovation program that supports communities facing environmental and economic stress around the world, through technologies like AI and an ecosystem of experts. Plan21 was selected as part of the inaugural cohort of the IBM Impact Accelerator, with a focus on sustainable agriculture.
Intrigued by Brenes’ story, Carbó introduced him to YvY, which provides technical training and adaptation tools using weather, agronomic and carbon footprint data. Utilizing IBM Cloud and climate data from IBM Environmental Intelligence, YvY’s insights—such as weather prediction—help farmers facilitate sustainable production management.
With YvY, Brenes can conveniently access weather predictions, empowering him to make well-informed decisions regarding sowing and harvesting. This technology has significantly boosted his farm’s production, nearly tripling it in just one year. With YvY's assistance, Brenes has successfully expanded his offering, supplying products to diverse food businesses, including pasta makers, sauce producers and garlic oil manufacturers.
Brenes says he has also benefited from YvY's QR code functionality, which enables him to transparently showcase his sustainable agricultural practices. By scanning the QR code, customers can learn more about the product, accessing images and videos that provide a first-hand look at their eco-friendly production methods. This level of transparency has become increasingly important as consumers prioritize understanding the production process of their food, helping Brenes attract new customers.
“The climate part is super, super important," Brenes says. "This app changed agriculture for me; it changed what I do and how I plan.”
Brenes plans to expand his production by cultivating new crops while maintaining his dedication to sustainable agriculture. Brenes stresses the importance of appreciating the land's longstanding role in supporting life for numerous generations, emphasizing our shared responsibility to care for and nurture nature's precious resources. For now, Brenes will continue honoring his heritage while embracing innovative technologies that shape the future.