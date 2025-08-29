Carlos Angulo Brenes

With YvY, Brenes can conveniently access weather predictions, empowering him to make well-informed decisions regarding sowing and harvesting. This technology has significantly boosted his farm’s production, nearly tripling it in just one year. With YvY's assistance, Brenes has successfully expanded his offering, supplying products to diverse food businesses, including pasta makers, sauce producers and garlic oil manufacturers.



Brenes says he has also benefited from YvY's QR code functionality, which enables him to transparently showcase his sustainable agricultural practices. By scanning the QR code, customers can learn more about the product, accessing images and videos that provide a first-hand look at their eco-friendly production methods. This level of transparency has become increasingly important as consumers prioritize understanding the production process of their food, helping Brenes attract new customers.



“The climate part is super, super important," Brenes says. "This app changed agriculture for me; it changed what I do and how I plan.”



Brenes plans to expand his production by cultivating new crops while maintaining his dedication to sustainable agriculture. Brenes stresses the importance of appreciating the land's longstanding role in supporting life for numerous generations, emphasizing our shared responsibility to care for and nurture nature's precious resources. For now, Brenes will continue honoring his heritage while embracing innovative technologies that shape the future.

