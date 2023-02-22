Your assets and facilities are a good place to start turning sustainability strategy into action. By embedding AI into business processes and physical operations, you can use the data from your assets and real estate facilities to generate key insights. These insights can help you optimize waste management, reduce unplanned downtime and drive significant energy savings. Integration with an ESG system of record allows you to deliver financial-grade reporting on your operations’ environmental performance.
You can cut down waste and manage the environmental impact of your operations by extending the lifetime of your assets. AI-powered preventative maintenance acts as an early warning system, allowing you to identify and address faults early, reduce unplanned downtime and keep equipment running for longer.
Moving from cyclical to preventative maintenance means you only send out crews and vehicles when and where they are needed, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing workforce utilization.
Infusing preventative maintenance regimes with climate intelligence data, meanwhile, lets you predict when and where weather-based maintenance will be needed, reducing waste and managing environmental impact. Finally, a holistic asset management solution lets you plan and manage asset leases, purchases and disposal for minimum waste and environmental impact.
IBM® Maximo® Application Suite is a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses AI, IoT and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs.
IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite is a market-leading integrated workplace management solution that allows you to identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy use and the overall carbon footprint of your real estate portfolio.
IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite is AI-powered software that bridges the gap between climate science and business operations. Combining a geospatial analytics engine with a climate and environmental impact modeling framework, it allows you to predict, monitor and act on climate risks facing your organization.
