You can cut down waste and manage the environmental impact of your operations by extending the lifetime of your assets. AI-powered preventative maintenance acts as an early warning system, allowing you to identify and address faults early, reduce unplanned downtime and keep equipment running for longer.

Moving from cyclical to preventative maintenance means you only send out crews and vehicles when and where they are needed, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing workforce utilization.

Infusing preventative maintenance regimes with climate intelligence data, meanwhile, lets you predict when and where weather-based maintenance will be needed, reducing waste and managing environmental impact. Finally, a holistic asset management solution lets you plan and manage asset leases, purchases and disposal for minimum waste and environmental impact.