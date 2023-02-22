Nearly 60% of CEOs tell us that investors want greater transparency on sustainability metrics. Regulators, customers and employees also expect to see meaningful action and positive results. The great news is that boards really want to make a positive difference. The issue is getting the right data together for external disclosure and internal action.
To use your sustainability data to full effect, you need a solid technology foundation with automation technology to collect, analyze and report on it. What does a great ESG technology foundation look like? Broadly speaking:
Ideally, aim for a foundation that won’t just help you meet your compliance obligations, but will also motivate your people to go further in making a positive impact. It can even become a vehicle for attracting talent: 2 out of 3 consumers surveyed by IBM Institute for Business Value said they would be more willing to apply for jobs with a sustainable company. That number amounts to a surprising 67%.
of CEOs see significant demand from investors for greater transparency on sustainability.¹
of consumers said they’d be more willing to apply for jobs with a sustainable company.²
Sustainability requires meaningful action from every part of an organization, from the data center to the supply chain, and the boardroom to the boiler room. Organizations need to gather data from across the organization and turn it into financial-grade reporting information. And they need to communicate that information back across the organization to drive the right action.
An ESG system of record lets you capture, manage and report on ESG data from across your organization—and analyze it to understand what action to take next.
With an ESG system of record in place, you can:
73% of surveyed organizations have set a net-zero goal, with an average target date of 2044.³
IBM® Envizi Sustainability Performance Management suite is a global data and analytics software platform purpose-built to manage the complexity and dynamic nature of ESG and sustainability data. Blue chip clients across the globe have been using Envizi for the past decade to streamline ESG reporting and accelerate their decarbonization journey. Envizi has a trusted track record across more than 180 enterprise clients whose operations span over 190,000 locations in 150 countries.
ESG data is only useful when it drives meaningful action. Help ensure the right actions are taken by connecting your ESG data with your operational systems to create automated feedback loops.
Integrating operational systems with an ESG system of record means every ton of CO2 you save, everything you keep out of landfills and every other contribution you make is accurately reported to internal and external stakeholders. This record helps you celebrate your wins and make smart decisions on where to improve even further.
Facilities and asset management systems to drive clean energy transition, efficient water and waste management, and decarbonization
Supply chain management systems to improve responsible sourcing, manage down scope 3 emissions and reduce waste
IT infrastructure management systems to minimize energy consumption and emissions, and reduce waste through increased recycling and repurposing of equipment
