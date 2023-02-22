Home Page Title Page Title Page Title Define your goals Define your goals
Establish a baseline across your data systems

Nearly 60% of CEOs tell us that investors want greater transparency on sustainability metrics. Regulators, customers and employees also expect to see meaningful action and positive results. The great news is that boards really want to make a positive difference. The issue is getting the right data together for external disclosure and internal action.

To use your sustainability data to full effect, you need a solid technology foundation with automation technology to collect, analyze and report on it. What does a great ESG technology foundation look like? Broadly speaking:

  • Data is collected from your daily operations, the extended enterprise and the external world.
  • Analytics provide insights into your current ESG performance and what needs to improve.
  • AI recommends actions to take, and automation takes some of them instantaneously.
  • Data visualizations help get everyone aligned and keen to keep playing their part.

 

Ideally, aim for a foundation that won’t just help you meet your compliance obligations, but will also motivate your people to go further in making a positive impact. It can even become a vehicle for attracting talent: 2 out of 3 consumers surveyed by IBM Institute for Business Value said they would be more willing to apply for jobs with a sustainable company. That number amounts to a surprising 67%.
Optimize your assets and facilities

60%

of CEOs see significant demand from investors for greater transparency on sustainability.¹

 67%

of consumers said they’d be more willing to apply for jobs with a sustainable company.²
Tame the data challenge with a single system of record

Sustainability requires meaningful action from every part of an organization, from the data center to the supply chain, and the boardroom to the boiler room. Organizations need to gather data from across the organization and turn it into financial-grade reporting information. And they need to communicate that information back across the organization to drive the right action.

An ESG system of record lets you capture, manage and report on ESG data from across your organization—and analyze it to understand what action to take next.

With an ESG system of record in place, you can:

  • Monitor, audit and report on your progress towards corporate ESG goals.
  • Disclose accurate ESG metrics as demanded by shareholders and regulators.
  • Understand what needs to be done to achieve targets like Net Zero or climatepositive.
  • Align the whole organization around a single source of ESG performance data.

73% of surveyed organizations have set a net-zero goal, with an average target date of 2044.³
Streamline ESG reporting

IBM® Envizi Sustainability Performance Management suite is a global data and analytics software platform purpose-built to manage the complexity and dynamic nature of ESG and sustainability data. Blue chip clients across the globe have been using Envizi for the past decade to streamline ESG reporting and accelerate their decarbonization journey. Envizi has a trusted track record across more than 180 enterprise clients whose operations span over 190,000 locations in 150 countries. 

Connect ESG data with operational systems

ESG data is only useful when it drives meaningful action. Help ensure the right actions are taken by connecting your ESG data with your operational systems to create automated feedback loops.

Integrating operational systems with an ESG system of record means every ton of CO2 you save, everything you keep out of landfills and every other contribution you make is accurately reported to internal and external stakeholders. This record helps you celebrate your wins and make smart decisions on where to improve even further.
Link ESG data to your:

Facilities and asset management systems to drive clean energy transition, efficient water and waste management, and decarbonization

Supply chain management systems to improve responsible sourcing, manage down scope 3 emissions and reduce waste

IT infrastructure management systems to minimize energy consumption and emissions, and reduce waste through increased recycling and repurposing of equipment

Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and reporting frameworks like the GRI, SASB and TCFD all help to make companies more transparent. Jessica Peixoto Sustainability Manager, Celestica Inc.
Averting CO2 emissions at Celestica A 21.3% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in one year. Over 10,000 tons of CO2e averted. See how Celestica is achieving its ESG goals with IBM Envizi Sustainability Performance Management suite. Read the case study
Optimize your assets and facilities.

Footnotes

1. Sustainability as a transformation catalyst, IBM Institute for Business Value, 10 January 2022.
2. Balancing sustainability and profitability, IBM Institute for Business Value, 7 April 2022.