To use your sustainability data to full effect, you need a solid technology foundation with automation technology to collect, analyze and report on it. What does a great ESG technology foundation look like? Broadly speaking:

Data is collected from your daily operations, the extended enterprise and the external world.

Analytics provide insights into your current ESG performance and what needs to improve.

AI recommends actions to take, and automation takes some of them instantaneously.

Data visualizations help get everyone aligned and keen to keep playing their part.

Ideally, aim for a foundation that won’t just help you meet your compliance obligations, but will also motivate your people to go further in making a positive impact. It can even become a vehicle for attracting talent: 2 out of 3 consumers surveyed by IBM Institute for Business Value said they would be more willing to apply for jobs with a sustainable company. That number amounts to a surprising 67%.