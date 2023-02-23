Enterprises need to enable supply chains to reduce carbon footprints and human rights risks while building brand equity and top-line growth. The ability to trace products and ingredients back to their source is essential to certify they were produced in an ethical and sustainable manner—an area where blockchain is becoming a key enabling technology. Understanding the carbon footprint of production and logistics is also key, as scope 3 emissions can account for up to 90% of your overall greenhouse gas emissions.¹

In some industries, supply chain visibility has tended to be a voluntary initiative rather than a mandated requirement. But the tide of customer and investor sentiment is changing. Companies that want to flourish and grow increasingly need to be able to report accurately and fully on supply chain sustainability. That accuracy, combined with the need to react faster and more effectively to supply chain disruptions, is driving demand for advanced supply chain intelligence solutions.