“Many companies exist because of applications, which means application performance is the most critical measurement outside of revenue,” says Chris Farrell, vice president of automation value services software at IBM. “When your application is your business, speed is both a weapon and a proxy for the quality of your application.”

In this world of hyper-deployment, Farrell says it’s critical that organizations “flip the script” in how they think about achieving continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). “Instead of talking about the number of days between deployments, you should be talking about the number of updates per time period,” he says. “The shorter the time period, the more you’re moving up the line.”