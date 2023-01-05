IBM Instana Observability

Prevent issues from turning into incidents with IBM® Instana® Observability. You can improve application performance management and accelerate CI/CD pipelines no matter where applications reside. Instana automatically ingests observability metrics, traces, and events in real-time and contextualizes all application, service, and infrastructure inter-dependencies, enabling you to take immediate action on any issue. It handles the stringent demands of cloud-native and microservices applications and provides greater visibility into your systems, creating true observability for your enterprise. Instana allows you to:

Get real-time visibility with one-second metric granularity and three-second time-to-notify

Debug applications 75% quicker

Reduce MTTR by 50%



Key benefits of IBM Instana Observability:

Automation – Automates discovery and configuration to give you full observability into dynamic environments. It traces every request, and records all metrics with no blind spots.

AI-driven context – Instana contextualizes data into meaningful information, providing an interactive model of relationships between all entities in real time.

AI-driven intelligent action – Analyze every user request – from any perspective – to quickly find and resolve every bottleneck.

Accessibility – Provide teams throughout your organization with an easy-to-use observability platform.

Learn more about IBM Instana Observability