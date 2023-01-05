Learn about the solutions IBM has to make observability a reality for you.
Prevent issues from turning into incidents with IBM® Instana® Observability. You can improve application performance management and accelerate CI/CD pipelines no matter where applications reside. Instana automatically ingests observability metrics, traces, and events in real-time and contextualizes all application, service, and infrastructure inter-dependencies, enabling you to take immediate action on any issue. It handles the stringent demands of cloud-native and microservices applications and provides greater visibility into your systems, creating true observability for your enterprise. Instana allows you to:
Key benefits of IBM Instana Observability:
Designed for modern networks, IBM SevOne® Network Performance Management (NPM) helps you spot, address, and prevent network performance issues early with machine learning-powered analytics. Using real-time, actionable insights, it helps proactively monitor multivendor networks across enterprise, communication, and managed service providers. SevOne gives your IT team the power to act on what matters: improving network performance to provide exceptional user experience.
Key benefits of IBM SevOne:
Databand empowers data platform teams to deliver reliable and trustworthy data, allowing you to catch bad data before it impacts your business. The solution collects metadata from all key solutions in the modern data stack, builds a historical baseline based on common data pipeline behavior, alerts on anomalies and rules based on deviations, and resolves through triage by creating smart communication workflows.
Key benefits of IBM Data Observability by Databand:
IBM Turbonomic® provides continuous optimization your teams can safely automate to assure application performance while minimizing cloud and data center costs – both financial and environmental. Through a top-down, application-driven approach, IBM Turbonomic’s analytics engine discovers your IT estate and generates trustworthy resourcing actions in real-time that will ensure that applications only consume what they need. Unlike alternative optimizations solutions, IBM Turbonomic automation can be operationalized, ensuring cloud and ITOps teams achieve tangible outcomes immediately and continuously.
Key benefits of IBM Turbonomic⁶:
Learn more about IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management
¹ How Loading Time Affects Your Bottom Line, NeilPatel. (Link resides outside ibm.com)
² https://www.liveseysolar.com/website-speed-study-finds-1-second-delay-in-website-load-time-means-a-7-reduction-in-conversions/ (Link resides outside ibm.com)
³ ESG Research Report: Observability from Code to Cloud, ESG, May 19, 2022. (Link resides outside ibm.com)
⁴ Cybersecurity Solutions for a Riskier World, ThoughtLab. (Link resides outside ibm.com)
⁵ How to Improve Your Data Quality, Gartner, July 14, 2022. (Link resides outside ibm.com)
⁶ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management Forrester, January 2022.