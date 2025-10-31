Cut the Cost of Complexity report 2025

IT complexity is costly—and can slow innovation. IT automation is critical. Find out where you stand.
IBM Institute for Business Value research shows that highly automated companies—companies that have broadly implemented generative AI in their IT processes—are experiencing improved business growth and building value for the future. With the right data, cloud and AI strategies, companies can manage IT complexity and drive measurable results at scale.
Intelligent automation improves IT efficiency and optimizes investments.
When operated at scale, AI-powered IT can deliver significant business value.
Complexity in IT results in inefficiencies, security risks and management challenges.
IT automation accelerates business innovation and long-term value.
With the help of IBM, Al Rajhi Capital boosted brokerage volume by 40% and onboarding by 1,000% with unified digital experiences. According to the company’s Vice President and Head of IT DevOps, the company went from being the number two brokerage firm in Saudi Arabia to number one.
Read the full “Cut the cost of complexity” report by the IBM Institute for Business Value to learn how you can get more from your technology with intelligent IT automation.
