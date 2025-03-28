How process mining improves IT service management to save your business time and money

The technology behind process mining provides a digital twin of the processes so that users can pinpoint hot spots for automation and other improvement opportunities. Process mining can be applied to a wide range of use cases to help IT teams test changes within the solution itself before using it in the organization or making investments in new technology and prevent inefficiencies by triggering actions like prompt notifications. IT operations managers have a real challenge in gathering and analyzing data from different systems or users, and Process Applications can help overcome these challenges by providing prebuilt assets that allow users to quickly dive into their analysis and start improvement initiatives immediately.

Process mining is an ideal solution to start planning for automation. Front-end communication, back-end workflow, and the thousands of processes that govern the supply chain, customer operations, IT operations, finance and administration, quality, and sustainability can benefit from process mining as they involve multiple stakeholders and can be complex and challenging to manage.

A tool like process mining can help IT operations teams save time and money and improve customer satisfaction. It gives IT operations managers the ability to track KPIs like SLA adherence and mean resolution time across the organization. For example, let’s say an employee needs access to their email or Webex. Their manager raises a request on a tool like ServiceNow, JIRA, or Remedy.

The process mining application helps IT operations managers manage that ticket through the entire life cycle of the request, ensuring service level agreements (SLAs) are met without incurring penalties, and that critical services are managed efficiently until the ticket is closed. The application ensures IT service managers don’t need to manually track tickets and employees are more satisfied with IT support knowing their requests are being handled quickly and efficiently.

Identifying the right processes to improve, getting the necessary resources and support, and changing how people work can be difficult. A process mining tool helps service managers see the flow of tasks and tickets within their system. It provides an overview of the different paths’ tickets take, as they move from open to resolved to closed. The tool helps to identify areas of improvement in ticket management, such as multiple tickets being assigned to one person only to get reassigned to another, or tickets being constantly reopened. Process Applications also assist IT operations managers in setting KPIs, such as time required to resolve a ticket based on severity or priority, which improves the overall efficiency of ticket management and helps to meet SLAs in a timely fashion.